Valley man with Parkinson's paints 50 capitols for America's 250th birthday

PHOENIX — Most people celebrate America's 250th birthday with fireworks and flags.

A Valley man is doing it with a paintbrush.

At 78 years old, Mark Hurst is living with Parkinson's disease, but he refuses to let the diagnosis define what he can accomplish. Over the past several weeks, the longtime artist completed an ambitious project: watercolor paintings of all 50 state capitol buildings in honor of the nation's 250th birthday.

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For Mark, painting is more than a hobby. It's therapy. Its expression. And it's a daily reminder that Parkinson's may change parts of life, but it doesn't get to write the whole story.

While many people hear the word Parkinson's and immediately focus on limitations, Mark hopes his journey encourages others to focus on possibilities.

Even more inspiring, Mark plans to auction off the entire collection and donate the proceeds to Parkinson's research, turning his passion into a way to help others facing the same diagnosis.

It's a heartwarming story about resilience, purpose, patriotism, and a Valley artist proving that some of life's most meaningful work can happen after the toughest challenges begin.

Follow him @painting.with.par on TikTok.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom tours his collection of all 50 Capitol paintings, learns how art helps him navigate the challenges of the disease, and hears the mindset that keeps him moving forward.