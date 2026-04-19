WATCH: Valley communities come together for Earth Day cleanup

PHOENIX — Valley communities are joining forces to help clean up our beloved hiking trails.

Women's adventure group, "She Roams," is partnering with the City of Phoenix and "Keep Nature Wild" to hand out trash bags, gloves, and pickers to hikers trying to make a difference.

The City of Phoenix Parks and Services Department is also taking the initiative this Earth Day to plant more trees, remove invasive weeds, and conduct more trash cleanup at various parks and locations.

Watch this weekend's cleanup efforts in the video player above.