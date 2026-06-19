WATCH: Phoenix nonprofit farm donates 100% of its harvest to fight food insecurity in the Valley

PHOENIX — Most farms sell what they grow. Millennial Food Gardens gives it all away.

The Phoenix nonprofit has donated 100 percent of its harvest since opening less than 2 years ago, providing fresh produce to local food banks, families in need, and community organizations across the Valley.

Founder Jed Riding built the farm from scratch, hauling away thousands of pounds of rock and transforming a vacant lot into a source of nourishment for hundreds of Arizonans.

To date, the garden has produced an estimated 14,000 pounds of food, all of it donated.

Volunteers and community partners help ensure nothing goes to waste. Even leftover vegetable trimmings are finding a purpose, helping feed hundreds of rescued pigs each week.

Watch in the player above as Cameron Polom visits the urban farm to learn more about how it is helping tackle food insecurity one harvest at a time.