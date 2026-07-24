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WATCH: New partnership helps keep food on the table for seniors in need

For older adults experiencing homelessness, finding shelter is only part of the challenge. Finding regular meals can be just as difficult. A new partnership is helping Arizona's first emergency shelter dedicated exclusively to adults 55 and older provide one of the most essential forms of support: food.
New partnership helps keep food on the table for seniors in need
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PHOENIX — For older adults experiencing homelessness, finding shelter is only part of the challenge. Finding regular meals can be just as difficult.

A new partnership is helping Arizona's first emergency shelter dedicated exclusively to adults 55 and older provide one of the most essential forms of support: food.

The Haven, operated by Central Arizona Shelter Services, serves seniors facing housing insecurity while helping connect them with healthcare, case management, and permanent housing solutions. But feeding residents day after day requires a tremendous number of resources.

ABC15's Cameron Polom went inside the facility to see how a Banner Health grant is helping keep meals on the table and hear from residents who said the support is giving them something they haven't felt in a long time: hope.

Watch the full video in the player above.

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