WATCH: AZ teen wins gold at Pan-American Youth Weightlifting Championship

Amelia Phillips is the only Arizonan on Team USA at the Pan-American Youth Weightlifting Championship in Ecuador, and she just clinched the gold medal. The high school sophomore broke two personal records and secured the gold in her '15 and under' division Wednesday.

"Sometimes if you look ahead it kind of gets in your head and you get thrown off, like, 'that’s my competition' and you get all nervous. But no, I walked in, knew what numbers I needed to hit and then did my best."

Phillips trains at a Queen Creek weightlifting facility on the Power & Grace Performance Youth Weightlifting Team and is coached by Eric Bramwell.

