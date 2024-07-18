Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Five teens from Arizona win weightlifting national champion titles

A group of East Valley teens started a weightlifting club a few years ago to help them get stronger and help them with the sports they play in school. Five teens just got back from competing at the USAW Youth National Championship in Pennsylvania.
Posted at 10:21 PM, Jul 17, 2024

QUEEN CREEK — After competing at the USA Weightlifting National Championship in Pittsburgh, five Arizona teenagers flew home with national champion titles in their respective divisions.

Their head coach at Power and Grace Performance, Eric Bramwell, said it's an exciting time for the teens to see what's possible for them, just days away from the Olympics in Paris.

"To see them come together and now they've established themselves five years in a row as the top youth women's team in the U.S., a small group of kids working out in a barn in Queen Creek, Arizona. Who would have thought?"

Watch the video in the player above to hear the teens' stories.

See more from Uplifting Arizona:
Five teens from Arizona win weightlifting national champion titles
Valley ‘renaissance man’ never stops learning
Valley musician overcomes adversity, preparing to release second album
Military pilot representing Arizona in national golf championship
Valley teen helping heal hearts through art

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo