WATCH: Five teens from Arizona win weightlifting national champion titles

QUEEN CREEK — After competing at the USA Weightlifting National Championship in Pittsburgh, five Arizona teenagers flew home with national champion titles in their respective divisions.

Their head coach at Power and Grace Performance, Eric Bramwell, said it's an exciting time for the teens to see what's possible for them, just days away from the Olympics in Paris.

"To see them come together and now they've established themselves five years in a row as the top youth women's team in the U.S., a small group of kids working out in a barn in Queen Creek, Arizona. Who would have thought?"

