WATCH: Arizona popcorn company wants you to nominate everyday heroes

A bag of popcorn can be more than a snack. For one Arizona company, it’s a chance to share the stories of people who make their communities better.

Kettle Heroes, a family-run artisan popcorn company based in Chandler, puts the stories of inspiring people on its bags. Since launching in 2013, the company has featured 27 Pat Tillman Foundation Scholars, highlighting people whose service and dedication often happen outside the spotlight.

A portion of every sale also supports academic scholarships through the Pat Tillman Foundation.

Now, Kettle Heroes is expanding its mission by asking the public to nominate everyday heroes for a chance to be featured on a future bag. The company is looking for people like teachers, nurses, first responders, neighbors, and community leaders who consistently show up for others without expecting recognition.

For co-founders Rudi and Aaron Sinykin, honoring service is personal. Their grandfather served in World War II, and their father served in the Army during the Vietnam era. Their family’s history, along with the example of Pat Tillman, helped inspire a business built around recognizing people who put others first.

The goal is to give those quiet acts of service a bigger audience — and perhaps inspire someone else to make a difference, too.

To nominate an everyday hero, visit the Kettle Heroes website.

Watch the full story in the video player above.