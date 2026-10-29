WATCH: Arizona fifth grader wins baseball title, gets World Series experience

For most kids, playing on the big stage is a dream. For Preston Pollnow, a fifth grader at Riggs Elementary, that dream came with a national championship — and a trip to the World Series.

Pollnow recently won the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run national championship for 9- and 10-year-olds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After advancing through local and regional qualifiers, he faced some of the best young players in the country and sealed the title in a pitch-off.

Baseball has been part of Preston’s life for as long as he can remember. His dad played in college, and his mom was an all-conference softball player in high school. They say Preston had a natural swing from the time he first picked up a bat as a toddler.

But this championship was especially meaningful for the family. Both of Preston’s parents grew up in Wisconsin as die-hard Milwaukee Brewers fans, making the chance to watch their son compete in their home state even more special.

And winning came with an unforgettable bonus: Preston and his dad got to watch Game 2 of the World Series. Preston even stepped onto the field for the pregame introductions.

For a young player who’s spent years practicing his skills, it was a week filled with big-league memories — and one he won’t soon forget.

Watch the full story in the video player above.