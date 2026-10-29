WATCH: Arizona fifth grader wins baseball title, gets World Series experience

For most kids, playing on the big stage is a dream. For Preston Pollnow, a fifth grader at Riggs Elementary, that dream came with a national championship — and a trip to the World Series.
Pollnow recently won the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run national championship for 9- and 10-year-olds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After advancing through local and regional qualifiers, he faced some of the best young players in the country and sealed the title in a pitch-off.
Baseball has been part of Preston’s life for as long as he can remember. His dad played in college, and his mom was an all-conference softball player in high school. They say Preston had a natural swing from the time he first picked up a bat as a toddler.
But this championship was especially meaningful for the family. Both of Preston’s parents grew up in Wisconsin as die-hard Milwaukee Brewers fans, making the chance to watch their son compete in their home state even more special.
And winning came with an unforgettable bonus: Preston and his dad got to watch Game 2 of the World Series. Preston even stepped onto the field for the pregame introductions.
For a young player who’s spent years practicing his skills, it was a week filled with big-league memories — and one he won’t soon forget.
Watch the full story in the video player above.
Uplifting Arizona
Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community?