WATCH: Ahwatukee judge reaching people outside the courtroom as an author

AHWATUKEE, AZ — For years, Judge Sharron Sauls has helped Valley families navigate some of life's toughest moments. Now she's helping people in a very different way.

The Ahwatukee judge has become a published author with five books ranging from children's stories about self-confidence to novels inspired by real-life challenges.

Her first book centered on a domestic violence survivor who becomes a judge. Her latest is a romance novel. In between came children's books promoting self-acceptance and journals designed to encourage gratitude and personal growth.

Perhaps most surprising? Every book began the same way, as a note typed into her cell phone.

Her books are available everywhere books are sold.

ABC15's Cameron Polom learns how a busy Valley judge found time to become an author, why her children remain her proudest accomplishment, and how she's using storytelling to reach people far beyond her courtroom. Watch the full video in the player above.