MMM...Eats serves delicious food & inspiration at Glendale farmers' market

GLENDALE, AZ — The smell of sizzling chicken and the taste of an ice-cold cup of water often draws crowds to a booth at a Glendale farmers' market. But customers often stay for the smiles — served up by Lily and her mom, Deanna.

Lily is 24 years old and living with autism. Her mother says she has watched her daughter face challenges head-on. But she believes Lily's approach to life is admirable.

"As women, we're so conditioned societally to conform, and she's not built like that,” Deanna said. “Lily is strong-willed and strong-minded. I wish more of us knew what that felt like."

Lily started her first business at age 15, hand-crafting and selling her own signs.

"The first weekend... sold out," Deanna said. "Next weekend… sold out again."

Now, Lily helped create MMM… Eats, a food business and catering company cooking healthy dishes for customers across the Valley.

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When asked what her favorite part of working with her mom is, Lily said, “Everything!”

"We don't realize the time we miss with our kids until it's too late, so being able to do something that we can both enjoy that we can both connect over. That gives her a sense of empowerment," Deanna said.

And when it comes to fear, Deanna says Lily simply doesn't have it.

"Lily doesn't understand fear; she's like, just do it; if it doesn't work, we'll just do something else," Deanna said. "How amazing to live like that."

MMM… Eats is at the Arrowhead Farmers Market outside Dream City Church every Saturday this summer near 75th Ave. and the Loop 101. The market features many other small businesses in the community.