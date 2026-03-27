Make-A-Wish Arizona creates sea turtle adventure for San Tan Valley boy

Boats, beaches, and buckets of fun! Just the way you'd expect a boy to spend his Florida vacation!

But there was something else 11-year-old Miles Boyd got to do last year when he and his family traveled to Florida. It was a sea turtle adventure that truly became the trip of a lifetime.

"I had never been to the ocean before," explained Miles. "So see that just wowed me. It was amazing!"

Miles and his family also got to see baby sea turtles on the beach at night.

"The ocean is so mysterious," says Miles. "It's such a big place, and the fact that these turtles can move but are so tiny and when they go in the ocean, they get to hundreds of pounds."

In so many ways, the trip to Palm Beach County, Florida, was a dream vacation for Miles and his family, but it only came after what was a living nightmare.

"I couldn't imagine losing him," says Miles' mom, Natasha.

It was the harsh reality that Natasha had to face after learning her son Miles had a cancerous brain tumor.

"The world just stopped," Natasha says about the moment she found out the devastating news. "I just sat on the floor and cried."

Even Miles admits he was scared.

"I'm just a kid, you know what I mean?" he says. "It's a lot to handle all at once."

After three brain surgeries, countless hours of therapy and rehab, and having to take a chemo medication twice daily, Miles proved to the world he is a true survivor!

And his trip to Florida, through Make-A-Wish Arizona, proved to be the medication he never knew he needed.

Miles explains that the trip motivated him to keep going.

"It showed me that I made it to this car, and I can keep going," he says. "I started at the lowest of lows, and now, I'm on a beach - it just gave me confidence and motivated me that I could keep going."

Last year alone, Make-A-Wish Arizona granted 476 wishes; they've also fulfilled more than 8,500 since being founded in 1980.

Across the Globe, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 650,000 wishes since 1980

Miles and Nick Ciletti will co-host Make-A-Wish Arizona's Wish Ball on Saturday! To learn more about Make-A-Wish Arizona, click here.