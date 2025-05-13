ABC15 viewers donate to Phoenix elementary school library

PHOENIX — It's the gift that keeps giving!

In March, ABC15 told you Edison Elementary School, part of the Phoenix Elementary School District, was looking for donations of books, stuffed animals, artwork, and shelves to help spruce up their library space.

After our story aired, our ABC15 viewers really came through!

Usually, if you had a bunch of boxes to unpack, you wouldn't be so happy about it! Instead, Virginia Lopez, the librarian at Edison, is all smiles - and it's for a good reason!

"My heart is so full. The kids are so excited," says Lopez.

For the past few weeks, Lopez has been going through the donations - box after box, overflowing with books for all ages.

Lopez says she was completely surprised by the outpouring of support.

"We have had an amazing response! Donations have been flying in like you wouldn't believe!"

It wasn't just artwork. Viewers donated stuffed animals, posters, paintings, and even shelving.

"It's been an emotional past couple weeks as the donations are coming in. One story. It just took one story," says Lopez. "I was really surprised that they donated so much!"

In March, 4th grader Penny said she already loved the library, but was looking forward to seeing what the community would do.

"Thank you, Arizona and thank you to ABC15," she said with a big smile on her face.

Lopez adds that the school received so many books, they'll be able to send some home with students so they can continue their summer reading, even when school is out!