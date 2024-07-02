WHAT TO EXPECT: Dangerous heat wave on the way for the Fourth of July holiday weekend

As one area of high pressure pushes east, another is set to expand to our west and that’s going to bring a dangerous heat wave our way.

KNXV

Monsoon moisture will clear out and temperatures will soar!

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Phoenix Metro Area and most of southwest Arizona from Thursday, July 4th through Tuesday, July 9th. This alert will likely be upgraded to a Warning.

An Excessive Heat Warning is already in effect through Friday night for areas along the Colorado River in southwestern Arizona.

Another Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for areas in northwestern Arizona, across Mohave County, from Thursday morning until Monday evening.

KNXV

These alerts are issued in anticipation of dangerously hot weather that will increase the risk for heat illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke and have potential impacts on heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure.

Thursday through Tuesday are now ABC15 Weather Action Days as an extra reminder that you need to take action and prepare yourself and your family for these scorching hot conditions.

KNXV

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses like dizziness, changes in pulse, and muscle cramps. Also, keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts.

KNXV

Valley highs will soar above 110 degrees starting Tuesday, topping out near 115 degrees by the Fourth of July.

High temperatures will top out near 115 degrees each day through the holiday weekend.

Phoenix highs could tie or end up within a degree or two of the records on Friday, Saturday and Monday. The current record high for both Friday and Saturday is 116 degrees. Monday’s record high temperature is 115 degrees.

KNXV

Overnight lows will only cool into the upper 80s to low 90s, providing very little relief from the heat.

So it’s going to be a very dangerous combination of warm mornings and sizzling hot afternoons.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer and these sizzling hot temperatures can be deadly.

Last year, 2023, was the deadliest year on record for heat deaths — 99 out of 645 heat-related deaths happened when the heat risk was in the “major” category and 162 deaths happened on days that were in the “moderate” category.

KNXV

Those are the heat-risk levels we’ll see through the holiday weekend.