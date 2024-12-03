WATCH: Arizona Cardinals linebacker inspiring literacy among Valley youth one page at a time

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Jesse Luketa is inspiring kids on and off the field, raising awareness about the importance of literacy.

On Tuesday, Luketa spent the morning reading to third- and fourth-grade students in the Cartwright Elementary School District for Youth Literacy Day. The event was held in partnership with Read Better Be Better (RBBB), a local Arizona non-profit focused on helping improve literacy among local youth.

