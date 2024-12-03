Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

WATCH: Arizona Cardinals linebacker inspiring literacy among Valley youth one page at a time

Jesse Luketa reads to kids with Read Better Be Better
Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Jesse Luketa is inspiring kids on and off the field, raising awareness about the importance of literacy.
Posted

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Jesse Luketa is inspiring kids on and off the field, raising awareness about the importance of literacy.

On Tuesday, Luketa spent the morning reading to third- and fourth-grade students in the Cartwright Elementary School District for Youth Literacy Day. The event was held in partnership with Read Better Be Better (RBBB), a local Arizona non-profit focused on helping improve literacy among local youth.

Watch the full report from ABC15's Elenee Dao in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen