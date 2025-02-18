U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino terminated from District of Arizona position

PHOENIX — The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona announced Tuesday that U.S. Attorney Gary M. Restaino has been terminated from his position.

U.S. Attorney Restaino was appointed by former President Joe Biden in 2021 and was subject to removal at the discretion of the sitting president, according to the department.

His service was completed with his termination in effect Monday.

“Getting the opportunity to lead an Office in which I have worked for many years has been energizing,” said Restaino in a press release Tuesday. “I am grateful to President Biden for the appointment, to Senators Kelly and Sinema for their support of my nomination, and to Attorney General Garland for his stewardship of the Department of Justice. And most of all I am thankful for our people here in Arizona – the dedicated prosecutors, victim advocates and administrative professionals at the United States Attorney’s Office, as well as the agents, analysts, and accountants at our federal law enforcement agencies – who work collaboratively and collegially with state and local partners and leaders of underserved communities to make Arizona a better and safer place.”

Pursuant to the Vacancy Reform Act, career prosecutor and First Assistant United States Attorney Rachel C. Hernandez currently serves as the Acting United States Attorney for the District, officials say.

According to the department, there are approximately 180 Assistant United States Attorneys and 160 additional administrative professionals at offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, and Flagstaff.