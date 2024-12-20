Two wild birds discovered to have avian influenza at Scottsdale park

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — More cases of the bird flu have been detected in the Valley.

A free-ranging domestic goose and a Canada goose were discovered to have avian influenza, according to the Arizona Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

The birds were found at Chaparral Park in Scottsdale, however, officials have not specified when the birds were first discovered.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says personnel found the birds and submitted them for testing. The exact strain identification is pending, but AZ Game and Fish officials believe it's likely the same Eurasian strain of the virus (H5 clade 2.3.4.4) that has been circulating in North America and has caused mortalities in other parts of Arizona.

Arizona has seen several cases of avian influenza recently, including a case at the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park that resulted in the deaths of several animals. There have been other cases reported in Maricopa County and Pinal County, which also saw the first human case of bird flu in the state.

Health concerns and what to know

Maricopa County health officials recommend the following basic steps to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses:



Practice good hand hygiene, which includes hand washing and using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Get your seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Seasonal flu vaccination will not prevent infection with bird flu viruses but can reduce the risk of getting sick with human influenza viruses and thus the risk for seasonal and bird flu co-infection. Seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at reducing severity of symptoms, and they also reduce the likelihood of getting infected with flu or COVID-19.

Talk with your healthcare provider about other vaccines that are recommended for certain groups, such as the RSV vaccine and pneumococcal vaccine.

Stay home and away from others if you are sick.

If symptoms worsen or you are at higher risk of severe illness, contact your medical provider. Consider wearing a mask if you seek healthcare for your symptoms.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the current public health risk is low, despite recent outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows.

What to do if you see a sick bird

Sick Bird Hotline: If you see signs of illness in your poultry, report them immediately to USDA at 1-866-536-7593. You can also contact your local cooperative extension office, local veterinarian, or your State Veterinarian.

AZ Game and Fish Department officials say they will be reaching out to falconers and wildlife rehabilitation facilities about the detection and will advise them of precautions that should be taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

Birds with AI are not considered a health risk for people under normal circumstances. The Game and Fish Department is continuing to investigate reports of sick and dead birds, especially those involving raptors, or significant numbers of birds. Reports of sick wild birds can be made by calling 623-236-7201. For reports of sick domestic birds, the public should contact the Arizona Department of Agriculture at 602-542-4293.