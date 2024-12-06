Arizona sees first case of human bird flu in Pinal County, health officials report

The first case of human H5 bird flu in Arizona has been detected in Pinal County, officials confirm.

On Friday, the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed two cases and stated both individuals were exposed to infected poultry

while working at a commercial facility.

The individuals reportedly had mild symptoms, received treatment and have recovered.

ABC15 previously reported two cases of Avian Influenza detected in Arizona this year, including at a commercial poultry farm in Pinal County and a backyard flock in Maricopa County.

Health officials say most human infections of the bird flu happen after unprotected exposure to sick or dead infected animals or their environment. Human infections with H5 can happen when the virus gets in a person's eyes, nose, mouth or is inhaled from close or prolonged exposure to sick animals or their environments, according to AZDHS.

Symptoms of the infection in people can range from mild (upper respiratory symptoms, conjunctivitis) to severe (pneumonia, multi-organ failure, and death).

Health officials report that there is no evidence that human-to-human transmission of H5 is occurring to date. The risk to the general public from H5 remains low.

