Case of bird flu detected in backyard poultry flock in Maricopa County

A case of bird flu has been detected in Maricopa County according to state officials Monday.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says poultry in a backyard flock located in Maricopa County has tested positive for Avian Influenza.

Samples from the poultry were tested and confirmed on November 21 to contain the highly contagious disease.

The owner reported signs of illness in their flock and utilized the Sick Bird Hotline which facilitated a quick and efficient response to help stop any risk of spread.

"ADHS is collaborating with AZDA and local health departments in the response to avian influenza and will continue to monitor influenza activity in Arizona in collaboration with local health departments. While the risk to the general public remains low, workers and individuals that may be at risk for exposure to avian influenza should follow public health guidance,"said Nicole Witt, ADHS Assistant Director of Preparedness.

Officials say the affected area was placed under quarantine and efforts have taken place to perform virus elimination.

Earlier this month, officials reported a detection of Bird flu at a Pinal County commercial poultry farm. Officials say that farm was been placed under quarantine and enhanced measures were put in place to eliminate the virus.

Sick Bird Hotline: If you see signs of illness in your poultry, report them immediately to USDA at 1-866-536-7593. You can also contact your local cooperative extension office, local veterinarian, or your State Veterinarian. For wild bird illness, please contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department.