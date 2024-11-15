Bird flu detected at Pinal County commercial poultry farm

Poultry at a commercial farm in Pinal County have tested positive for bird flu, Arizona Department of Agriculture officials announced Friday.

Officials say poultry began showing signs consistent with bird flu on Monday. Samples were submitted to confirm the illness.

Eggs produced after the onset of illness have not entered the food supply, officials say.

"Consumers in Arizona and around the nation can remain confident in the safety and quality of eggs and egg products," the department said in a release.

Officials say the farm has been placed under quarantine and enhanced measures have been put in place to eliminate the virus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the current public health risk is low, despite recent outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows.

A total of 52 confirmed human cases have been reported to the CDC in 2024, none of which have been reported in Arizona.

A hotline is available to report illness in poultry — 1-866-536-7593.