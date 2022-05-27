The Mexicano's Machete is the biggest quesadilla in Arizona!

SCOTTSDALE — Looking for the largest quesadilla in all of Arizona? Search no further!

The Mexicano in Scottsdale serves up their spin on a classic Mexican dish. Introducing the Machete: 36 inches of cheesy goodness, or 3 feet!

The home of the world's first build your own margarita bar wanted to showcase another larger-than-life item on their menu. This quesadilla takes up the entire table!

See all of the cheesy goodness in the video in the player above!

Feast your eyes on the biggest quesadilla in the 48th state! Choose from birria, chicken or al pastor and every protein comes with four dipping sauces: avocado salsa, crema fresca, consommé and morita salsa.

IF YOU GO:

The Mexicano

4801 E Cactus Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85254