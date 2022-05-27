Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

The Mexicano's Machete is the biggest quesadilla in Arizona!

Try a loaded two-handed quesadilla topped with your choice of four dipping sauces!
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 3.27.45 PM.png
Posted at 4:06 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 19:06:29-04

SCOTTSDALE — Looking for the largest quesadilla in all of Arizona? Search no further!

The Mexicano in Scottsdale serves up their spin on a classic Mexican dish. Introducing the Machete: 36 inches of cheesy goodness, or 3 feet!

The home of the world's first build your own margarita bar wanted to showcase another larger-than-life item on their menu. This quesadilla takes up the entire table!

See all of the cheesy goodness in the video in the player above!

Feast your eyes on the biggest quesadilla in the 48th state! Choose from birria, chicken or al pastor and every protein comes with four dipping sauces: avocado salsa, crema fresca, consommé and morita salsa.

ALSO: Hash Kitchen's mega glitter bomb mimosa is the biggest mimosa in Arizona!

MORE: BLOODY MARY BAR! Build your own bloody mary with ravioli, meatballs, and chicken wings at Hash Kitchen

RELATED: DRINK SNOW! New spiked snow cone flight soars into Hash Kitchen

IF YOU GO:
The Mexicano
4801 E Cactus Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.