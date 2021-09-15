BLOODY MARY BAR! Build Your Own Bloody Mary with ravioli, meatballs and chicken wings at Hash Kitchen

PHOENIX — The Bloody Mary is the king of brunch beverages and you will feel like royalty at this Arizona restaurant. You have the freedom to build your own refreshment and decorate your drink however you wish. Create a Bloody Mary bouquet -- stacked with tiny towers of mini meals. You can only Build Your Own Bloody Mary at the home of the original Bloody Mary bar, Hash Kitchen.

See all 60+ toppings in the video above!

We are all about autonomy in this country and Hash Kitchen is providing you with the opportunity to Build Your Own Bloody Mary!

With over 60 toppings and as many skewers as you can fit, the possible toppings combinations are endless!

You will want to note that chicken wings, ravioli, meatballs and more skewered bacon are offered on weekends.

The Build Your Own Bloody Mary is one of several new drink options added to their menu. Just remember, however you consume it, do it responsibly.

Some of the toppings:

Bacon

Spicy Dry Chorizo

Spicy Salami

Pepper Jack

Smoked Mozzarella

Okra

Limes

Lemons

Spicy Mango

Spicy Pineapple

Garlic Olives

Blue Cheese Olives

Jalapeño Olives

Queen Olives

Kalamata Olives

Baby Corn

Pickled Eggs

Jalapeños

Carrots

Pickled Brussels Sprouts

Tomatillo

Hearts of Palm

Pickled Celery

Celery

Fennel

Artichokes

Pickled Cauliflower

Red Bell Pepper

Sun Dried Tomato

Cherry Peppers

Asparagus

Pearl Onions

Pepperoncini

Calabrian Chilis

Salty Pickles

Spicy Dill Pickles

Gherkin Pickles

Horseradish Pickles

and Atomic Horseradish

COVID-19 PROTOCOL:

Director of Operations Allison Gamberg assures you that they are using the highest level of cleaning to provide you with a clean and worry free experience.

"The guest will still come up to the Bloody Mary bar. It is cleaned and sanitized in between each person. Each patron is given their own tong to build their own Bloody Mary. That tong is only a one-time use and then it is gone."

IF YOU GO:

ARCADIA GATEWAY

4315 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85018

RAINTREE RANCH

2855 W Ray Rd #4

Chandler, AZ 85224

GAINEY VILLAGE

8777 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

SCOTTSDALE HORIZON

14838 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

PEORIA

9780 W Northern Ave. #1110

Peoria, AZ 85345