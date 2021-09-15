BLOODY MARY BAR! Build Your Own Bloody Mary with ravioli, meatballs and chicken wings at Hash Kitchen

PHOENIX — The Bloody Mary is the king of brunch beverages and you will feel like royalty at this Arizona restaurant. You have the freedom to build your own refreshment and decorate your drink however you wish. Create a Bloody Mary bouquet -- stacked with tiny towers of mini meals. You can only Build Your Own Bloody Mary at the home of the original Bloody Mary bar, Hash Kitchen.
See all 60+ toppings in the video above!
We are all about autonomy in this country and Hash Kitchen is providing you with the opportunity to Build Your Own Bloody Mary!
With over 60 toppings and as many skewers as you can fit, the possible toppings combinations are endless!
You will want to note that chicken wings, ravioli, meatballs and more skewered bacon are offered on weekends.
The Build Your Own Bloody Mary is one of several new drink options added to their menu. Just remember, however you consume it, do it responsibly.
Some of the toppings:
Bacon
Spicy Dry Chorizo
Spicy Salami
Pepper Jack
Smoked Mozzarella
Okra
Limes
Lemons
Spicy Mango
Spicy Pineapple
Garlic Olives
Blue Cheese Olives
Jalapeño Olives
Queen Olives
Kalamata Olives
Baby Corn
Pickled Eggs
Jalapeños
Carrots
Pickled Brussels Sprouts
Tomatillo
Hearts of Palm
Pickled Celery
Celery
Fennel
Artichokes
Pickled Cauliflower
Red Bell Pepper
Sun Dried Tomato
Cherry Peppers
Asparagus
Pearl Onions
Pepperoncini
Calabrian Chilis
Salty Pickles
Spicy Dill Pickles
Gherkin Pickles
Horseradish Pickles
and Atomic Horseradish
COVID-19 PROTOCOL:
Director of Operations Allison Gamberg assures you that they are using the highest level of cleaning to provide you with a clean and worry free experience.
"The guest will still come up to the Bloody Mary bar. It is cleaned and sanitized in between each person. Each patron is given their own tong to build their own Bloody Mary. That tong is only a one-time use and then it is gone."
RELATED: DRINK SNOW! New Spiked Snow Cone Flight soars into Hash Kitchen
IF YOU GO:
ARCADIA GATEWAY
4315 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
RAINTREE RANCH
2855 W Ray Rd #4
Chandler, AZ 85224
GAINEY VILLAGE
8777 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
SCOTTSDALE HORIZON
14838 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
PEORIA
9780 W Northern Ave. #1110
Peoria, AZ 85345