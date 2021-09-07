DRINK SNOW! New Spiked Snow Cone Flight soars into Hash Kitchen

PHOENIX — You can now order snow at a restaurant in Arizona! These snowballs aren't for throwing, they are for drinking and these frozen cocktails come in a flight of four different flavors. Since summer lasts longer in our state, you can expect to enjoy this cold, crunchy and refreshing adult treat well into the fall. You can only order the Spiked Snow Cone Cocktail Flight at Hash Kitchen right here in the Valley.

See how these snow cones are assembled in the video above!

There is a new type of flight that is taking off in Arizona! As the summer heat descended onto the Valley, Hash Kitchen created the Spiked Snow Cone Cocktail Flight to quench your thirst in a new frosty way. These mounded ice balls are spiked with cherry limeade, blue raspberry, lemon lime and watermelon syrup then topped with tiny umbrellas. The snow cone flight is one of several new drink options added to their menu. Just remember, however you consume it, do it responsibly.

IF YOU GO:

ARCADIA GATEWAY

4315 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85018

RAINTREE RANCH

2855 W Ray Rd #4

Chandler, AZ 85224

GAINEY VILLAGE

8777 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

SCOTTSDALE HORIZON

14838 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

PEORIA

9780 W Northern Ave. #1110

Peoria, AZ 85345