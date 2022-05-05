World's first build your own margarita bar opens at The Mexicano!

SCOTTSDALE — The margarita is the king of vacation beverages and you will feel like royalty at this Arizona restaurant. You have the freedom to build your own refreshment and decorate your drink however you wish. There is even an option to build your own margarita...inside a piñata! Plus, there is no limit on the amount of toppings you can add to your drink. You can only build your own margarita at the world's first build your own margarita bar, The Mexicano!

See all 30+ toppings in the video above!

The Mexicano is providing you with the opportunity to build your own margarita!

With over 30 toppings and no limit on how many toppings you can grab, the possible toppings combinations are endless!

Your first decision: whether you want your build your own margarita in a goblet or in a king-sized glass that comes with a piñata (filled with candy, of course)!

The build your own margarita piñata style comes with a colorful burro piñata with a tequila shot slipped into the side of its saddle.

Secondly, frozen or hand-mixed on the rocks?

How would you like the rim decorated: Tajín, sugar, salt or half and half?

Next, choose from these fresh flavors to add a burst of tang to your marg:

Spicy mango

Strawberry

Passion fruit

Organic agave

Prickly pear

Add more than one flavor, if you please! Half mango and half strawberry makes for the most popular mixed option, a serendipitous strawberry mango.

Finally...here come the toppings! Go crazy and decorate your margarita crown however you wish!

Some of the toppings:

Blueberries

Blueberry boba

Cotton candy

Grapefruit

Jalapeños

Lemons

Limes

Mexican candy

Oranges

Pineapple

Pomegranate seeds

Raspberries

Strawberries

and watermelon

The build your own margarita is one of several drink options on their menu. Just remember, however you consume it, do it responsibly.

COVID-19 PROTOCOL:

The Mexicano assures you that they are using the highest level of cleaning to provide you with a clean and worry-free experience.

Each patron is given their own sanitized, one-time use tong to build their own margarita.

IF YOU GO:

The Mexicano

4801 E Cactus Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85254