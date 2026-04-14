TAX DAY INCOMING: A breakdown of the Arizona tax burden and who is paying the most

Death and taxes are the two certainties of life. In Arizona, the state brings in $29 billion in revenue, with the majority coming from nearly $20 billion in sales taxes and $9 billion in income taxes.

While three out of four Arizona filers make under $100,000 a year, the system is top-heavy.

Arizonans earning over $1 million a year account for 18% of net tax liability, meaning their payments offset refunds paid out elsewhere in the system.

The heaviest federal tax burdens fall on specific zip codes in North Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and the Biltmore area. Watch the video above for a complete breakdown of who is carrying the state's tax burden.

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