Skull belonging to Anthem woman missing since 2022 discovered in New River

ANTHEM, AZ — The search for an Anthem woman who has been missing for two years has come to an end.

On Tuesday, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed a skull belonging to 64-year-old Joann Dudek was discovered.

Officials say the skull was found in New River, Arizona on November 6 and is confirmed to belong to Dudek.

Detectives are still working on the case and trying to figure out the cause of death and identify any possible suspects.

ABC15 has reported on Dudek's disappearance after she was reported missing on November 13, 2022.

We spoke with Dudek's niece, Erin Murtha, who said that the day before she was reported missing she was planning a trip to New York to visit her sisters.

At the time, Dudek was living with her daughter, her daughter’s partner, and her husband, Walter, who died earlier in 2022.

At the time of the disappearance, MCSO told ABC15 that Dudek's disappearance was suspicious and had been handed over to their homicide unit.

No other details have been provided.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact MCSO at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) and reference report # IR 220-304-781