Proposed ballot measure would give Arizona lawmakers a pay raise

PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers haven't had a pay raise in decades, but a proposed ballot measure would ask voters to automatically adjust the salary to the cost of living.

SCR 1003, which passed the Senate on Thursday, which would annually adjust legislator salaries based on inflation or deflation. Their pay was last raised in 1998, when voters approved a $24,000 salary.

The vote came the day before Sen. Eva Burch's last day in office. Burch cited low pay for lawmakers as one of the reasons for her decision to resign.

"I hope that the future will see Arizona lawmakers earning a living wage so that our constituents can be represented by working class citizens who understand the pressures of raising a family and struggling to make ends meet here in Arizona," Burch said in part earlier this month.

