AZ State Senator Eva Burch of Mesa announces resignation effective March 14

MESA, AZ — Arizona State Senator Eva Burch has announced her resignation.

According to a statement released Wednesday, Burch's last day in office will be Friday, March 14.

Burch is a Democrat who represents Arizona's 9th Legislative District in Mesa.

Burch did not provide an exact reason for her resignation but released the following statement:

“I have been so proud to have had the opportunity to represent my district and the people of Arizona in the state senate. I was able to work collaboratively to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, to better fund our fire districts, to improve public safety, to extend housing affordability, and to uplift public education. I believe in a more prosperous and equitable Arizona where everyone has the opportunity to get a good education, access high quality healthcare, own a home, and work a job that pays the bills.

It is very difficult for someone like me, a person who wants to be effective and useful, to know that I am not in the best position to get things done. I have done my best to be honest, respectful, thoughtful, and just. It occurs to me that I will have more and better opportunities outside the legislature to work on the things I care about in a way that yields results. I know that with the current structure in place, the best way for me to get bills to the floor is certainly not to sponsor them myself. I can and must do more than what I can do here and now, and the time for me to start seeking those opportunities has come.

It also must be said that I have been struggling to make ends meet and to find balance with my legislative work and my job as a healthcare provider. I know that I am not the first, nor will I be the last, good person to find themself a casualty of legislative pay. I hope that the future will see Arizona lawmakers earning a living wage so that our constituents can be represented by working class citizens who understand the pressures of raising a family and struggling to make ends meet here in Arizona. It is a loss for us all when thoughtful, level-headed leaders cannot offer the best of themselves to the job. I find myself unable to give either of my jobs the attention that they both duly deserve.

With those considerations in mind, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position in the Arizona Senate, effective 03/14/2025. I look forward to offering my help and support to whoever is appointed to take my place. I know that there is a future for me in Arizona politics, and I am determined to find it. This is a community and a state that I love with all my heart, and you can expect to see more of me, very soon.”