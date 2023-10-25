Watch Now
Pinetop-Lakeside puts on dazzling show of fall foliage in Northern AZ

Fall foliage in Pinetop-Lakeside
Posted at 5:08 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 08:08:23-04

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ — The magical transformation of fall is here and Mother Nature is putting on quite the show in Northern Arizona.

Pinetop-Lakeside is located three hours north of Phoenix and you’ll see golden Aspens, orange Oaks, and red Maples mixed with green pines this time of year.

Fall Foliage in Pinetop-Lakeside 2

“In northern Arizona that's what we love about it is you really do you get the change of seasons you get to enjoy hikes and the cool weather and I just love the colors and you get to wear sweaters,” said Nicole, a local hiker in Pinetop. “It's days like these where you could go out in nature and enjoy the sun and enjoy and enjoy a drive in the country with family and friends and see the beautiful colors against the blue sky and the green pine trees. It's just beautiful."

This weekend getaway provides exhilarating hikes through color-soaked canyons or just take the car for a drive with the autumn leaves on full display.

“It's really just a quick drive from Phoenix and it's just such a nice spot to get out of the heat,” said Nicole.

Fall Foliage in Pinetop-Lakeside 3

Nature’s seasonal symphony painting a pallet of colors across the Grand Canyon State.

Don’t miss this incredible time of year and plan your visit to experience the beauty of fall foliage in northern Arizona.

Peak season occurs between late October and mid-November.

