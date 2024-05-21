New center relies on Arizona universities to help communities with extreme heat

PHOENIX — On Monday, the U.S. Department of Commerce and NOAA announced a new federal initiative that ASU and UArizona will be involved in to help communities across the country manage extreme heat.

A total of $2.25 million in funding will go towards supporting communities in determining the best strategies for local heat mitigation and management along with using federal investments to enhance heat resilience.

University of Arizona professor Ladd Keith will lead the university's involvement in one of two federal interagencies focused on heat and health, specifically the Center for Heat Resilient Communities based out of UCLA, learning what each community needs in its heat mitigation plan.

"[We're] really taking diversity of geography into account and climate into account, but also supporting cities that are not just those of large size that have resources to address extreme heat, but also smaller communities and rural areas too," Keith stated.

In total, the universities will recruit and partner with 30 communities nationwide along with tribal nations.