Lukeville Port of Entry to reopen Thursday

LUKEVILLE, AZ — The Lukeville Port of Entry is set to reopen on Thursday after a month-long closure due to increase in migrant encounters on the border.

According to Senior Biden Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials, the Lukeville border crossing and the Morley Pedestrian Port of Entry in Nogales will reopen on January 4. Operations are set to resume at the Eagle Pass International Bridge I in Eagle Pass, Texas and San Ysidro Port of Entry Pedestrian West crossing in San Diego as well.

CBP shared the following statement Tuesday about the reopening plans:

“CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation. We continue to assess security situations, adjust our operational plans, and deploy resources to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes – such as scheduling an appointment via CBP One™ – and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States.“Members of the traveling public can check operational status, including Port of Entry wait times here.”

Representative Greg Stanton shared a statement following the announcement:

"During one of the busiest months for cross-border commerce and tourism, our understaffed and under-resourced Border Patrol was forced to close a vital port of entry. Border communities can't keep paying the price for the federal government's failures. Congress must come together to pass emergency supplemental funds to hire more officers and surge resources to secure our border."

After the POE closed in December, Stanton and Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani called on [stanton.house.gov] DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to provide a timeline for reopening Lukeville.

As the New Democrat Coalition's Immigration and Border Security Task Force Chair, Stanton has led the call [stanton.house.gov] for a vote on the Administration's request for $13.6 billion in emergency supplemental border security funding. The supplemental appropriations would, in part, go to hire an additional 1,300 Border Patrol agents to maintain border security and 1,600 Asylum Officers and 375 immigration judge teams to hear migrant claims."

