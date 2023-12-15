Barb's Dog Rescue feeling negative effects of Lukeville port of entry closure

PUERTO PENASCO, MEXICO — A dog rescue in Rocky Point says they are feeling the negative effects of the ongoing Lukeville Port of Entry closure.

The border crossing was shut down earlier this month due to a surge in the number of migrants at the US-Mexico border.

Amid the closure, Barb’s Dog Rescue, located just south of the border in Puerto Penasco, Mexico, has been experiencing difficulties getting its food donations from Arizona. They have been posting pleas for help from travelers going through other ports of entry, hoping they'll bring dog food to donate or offer to transport food from a partner in Yuma, Arizona.

The shelter also says the lack of traffic to the facility is leading to fewer adoptions, while economic issues are leading to additional overcrowding in the kennels as more people may be forced to give up their pets.

The combination of negative factors is concerning to the rescue.

“We typically have 10-20 adoptions per week, allowing us opportunities to accept new street dogs, but that has dramatically changed since the closure of the Lukeville border,” Barb’s Dog Rescue said online this week. “Our dogs miss having visitors - it is way too quiet around here.”

For more information on the non-profit dog rescue and how you can help transport food, click here.