Arizona's Lukeville border crossing to be shut down amid reported migrant encounters

LUKEVILLE, AZ — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they are “temporarily suspending operations” in Lukeville, Arizona, amid “increased levels of migrant encounters.”

The changes reportedly begin Dec. 4.

CBP says its Office of Field Operations will be redirecting its Lukeville personnel to assist with border security. Those personnel will reportedly be assisting “U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody,” according to officials.

Northbound and southbound Lukeville Port of Entry pedestrian and vehicle traffic will be shut down “until further notice.”

Travelers can cross at the Nogales Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, or San Luis Port of Entry in San Luis, Arizona.

Earlier this week, officials previously announced that the agency would be “reducing” traffic at the Lukeville site.

A Texas border crossing point was also shut down to shift resources to illegal entries.