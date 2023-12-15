Gov. Hobbs signs order sending state National Guard to southern border

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has signed an executive order that will send Arizona National Guard troops to the southern border.

The order is the next step in Operation SECURE, and those deployed will help DPS and local law enforcement agencies with border enforcement activities.

“Yet again, the federal government is refusing to do its job to secure our border and keep our communities safe,” Hobbs said in a statement. “With this Executive Order, I am taking action where the federal government won’t. But we can’t stand alone, Arizona needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing, manage the flow of migrants, and maintain a secure, orderly and humane border. Despite continued requests for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to deliver desperately needed resources to Arizona’s border.”

The signed order comes a week after she sent a letter to President Biden asking him to send National Guard troops to help re-open the Lukeville port of entry.

Hobbs' office says the Biden administration never responded to her request for reimbursement for border security spending.

The troops will be stationed at many locations along the border, including near Lukeville and the San Miguel crossing.

Last weekend, Hobbs visited the US-Mexico border and spoke with agents about the situation. Hobbs said she wanted President Joe Biden to use nearly 250 National Guard members in the Tucson sector to reopen the Lukeville Point of Entry; she also asked for millions from the feds in border security reimbursements.

“For far too long, Arizona has borne the brunt of federal inaction on our southern border, and I am tired of it. Now is not the time for partisan politics, it is time for action,” said Hobbs.

Many have been impacted by the port of entry closure. There is no telling how much longer it will stay that way.

“It is hurting both Arizona and Sonora that the tourism is being greatly impacted, especially in Rocky Point,” said Hobbs.

