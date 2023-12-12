Gov. Hobbs urging feds to act on border after Lukeville visit over weekend

LUKEVILLE, AZ — Governor Katie Hobbs says the federal government is not doing enough to secure the southern border right now after visiting the Lukeville Port of Entry over the weekend.

On Friday, Gov. Hobbs announced Operation SECURE (Safety, Enforcement, Coordination, & Uniform Response). In a news release, Hobbs announced the operation is an effort to mobilize additional state resources to bring order and security to the border.

However, there are still few details about how and when Operation SECURE will roll out. Operation SECURE would create a new Border Security Office using $2 million from ARPA funding, but ABC15 has not been told who will run it or when it will start.

ABC15 reached out to the Governor's office on Monday, but were unable to answer any questions in an interview. Instead, the governor posted a couple of photos on Facebook of her visit down south.

According to a report, the surge of migrants can number in the hundreds every day. This has forced U.S. Customs and Border Protection to shut down the port of entry in Lukeville for eight days, all to assist with border security.

Hobbs visited the US-Mexico border on Saturday, speaking with agents about the situation. Hobbs said she wants President Joe Biden to use nearly 250 National Guard members in the Tucson sector to reopen the Lukeville Point of Entry; she is also asking for millions from the feds in border security reimbursements.

“For far too long, Arizona has borne the brunt of federal inaction on our southern border, and I am tired of it. Now is not the time for partisan politics, it is time for action,” said Hobbs.

Many have been impacted by the port of entry closure. There is no telling how much longer it will stay that way.

“It is hurting both Arizona and Sonora that the tourism is being greatly impacted, especially in Rocky Point,” said Hobbs.