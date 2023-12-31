Rocky Point dentist hoping for reprieve in border situation

The closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry is pushing businesses in Rocky Point to the breaking point.

One dentist says if things do not get better soon, she is going to have to lay off her employees.

Dr. Shirley Amador says 90% of her patients are American, and right not, 90% of her patients are not making appointments.

"We have four doctors working, seeing patients and their whole schedule just was wiped out. Our whole schedule was wiped out," Dr. Amador said.

Amador Dental Care opened in Rocky Point about seven years ago, and both Dr. Amador and her husband, Paul run the clinic with 11 employees.

They have been cutting hours ever since the Port of Entry in Lukeville closed as border patrol deals with a migrant surge. Fewer and fewer Americans are making their way down to Mexico as a result.

“We’re trying our very hardest not to lay them off because they all have families, they all have their needs,” said Dr. Amador.

Born in Colombia and raised in the U.S., Dr. Amador had to go through a lot to get her American citizenship. She said as a taxpayer, she expects more from her government.

“All my earnings that I have here in Mexico I pay to the U.S. government. I’m compliant in every which way, and I just feel like my government is letting me down,” said Dr. Amador.

While they do not know what the future holds, the Amadors say they are taking it day by day and hoping politics will not prevail over their livelihood.