Gov. Hobbs to visit Lukeville Port of Entry Saturday amid closure

LUKEVILLE, AZ — Governor Katie Hobbs is heading to the border amid the closure of Lukeville Port of Entry.

While speaking to reporters at an event Friday, Hobbs said she had plans to travel to the border on Saturday. Specific details of her visit haven't been announced.

CBP announced the closure, which began December 4, in order to redirect its Lukeville personnel to assist with border security. Those personnel were moved to assist “U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody,” according to officials.

This border point is the main one that Arizonans use to travel to Rocky Point, a popular tourist destination in Mexico.

Between November 24 through December 1, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that more than 17,000 migrants entered the U.S. in the Tucson Sector. That compares to the 23,411 migrants who entered during the entire month of November in 2022.

"We need the federal government to act and provide more resources. We've been very clear about that. This is a bad decision," Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs said.

Earlier this month, Governor Hobbs said she is extremely frustrated by the Biden administration's decision to pull resources from the border to process migrants. But the governor is not considering, at this point anyway, sending the Arizona National Guard or DPS officers to help local law enforcement.

"We're in communication with folks on the ground, looking at all our options. It's not something they are asking for right now," Hobbs said.

In October, the Biden administration proposed spending $14 billion for additional border patrol agents and processing coordinators. But the border spending plan is part of a bigger package that includes funding for Ukraine and Israel. Congressional leaders hope they can reach a deal by the end of December.

"There's a lot more they could be doing," Hobbs said. "Both the Biden administration and again I know this is beating a drum that we've been beating for decades, we need comprehensive immigration reform to thoroughly address this issue."

The governor says the Biden Administration has not given any indication of how long the Lukeville port of entry will remain closed. For Valley residents who like to go to Rocky Point, the detour through San Luis will practically double the drive time and that's before you deal with the wait to get across the border.

