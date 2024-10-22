Lori Vallow will not be in court this week following request for competency evaluation

Lori Vallow will not be in court this week after her defense attorney said she’s not mentally fit to stand trial here in Arizona.

A judge granted her defense team's "Rule 11" motion for a competency evaluation for Vallow.

This means two mental health experts will evaluate her.

Vallow was convicted in Idaho of killing her two children, but her mental competency caused pauses in that case as well.

Now she’s in Arizona, indicted for conspiring to kill her fourth husband Charles Daybell. She was also indicted for allegedly conspiring to kill her niece's former husband Brandon Boudreaux.