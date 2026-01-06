Telegraph Pass Trail offers sweeping views of the Valley from South Mountain

PHOENIX — If starting the new year on the right foot means getting outside, Telegraph Pass on South Mountain is giving hikers plenty of reason to lace up their boots.

The popular out-and-back trail delivers sweeping views of the Valley, stretching from downtown Phoenix to Ahwatukee — and on especially clear days, all the way to Four Peaks.

Zack Perry

Telegraph Pass is about 2.5 miles round-trip with roughly 500 feet of elevation gain. The first mile features a textured concrete surface before transitioning into a rocky canyon surrounded by classic Sonoran Desert plant life.

Once hikers reach the summit road, catch your breath on a bench and soak in the view.

Zack Perry

From there, nearby trails lead to a historic rock wall dam built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s — a reminder that this trail blends both natural beauty and some Arizona history.

With Arizona’s cooler winter temperatures, this is the best time of year to explore trails that are nearly unbearable during the summer.

The full hike takes about 90 minutes. You can find parking at the Desert Foothills Trailhead parking lot at 14251 S. Desert Foothills Pkwy, Phoenix.

Click here for more information.