Lori Vallow's case suspended, pending competency ruling

A judge has suspended Lori Vallow's case until her competency can once again be determined, according to court documents released Thursday afternoon.

Vallow's trial, scheduled to start in January has been vacated as "the Court sees no other alternative at this time," according to documents.

In April, Vallow had her competency restored after she had previously been found unfit to stand trial.

ABC15 previously reported that JJ's grandfather said he has serious doubts that Lori was ever mentally incompetent to stand trial.

In June 2021, an Idaho judge committed Vallow to undergo treatment to restore her mental competency.

Daybell is facing first-degree murder charges for the deaths of her two children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.