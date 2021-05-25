New murder charges brought against Lori and Chad Daybell in connection to children's death

Prosecutors have announced new charges, including first-degree murder, against Lori and Chad Daybell, in connection to the deaths of "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

During a Tuesday press conference, prosecutors in Idaho announced that Lori and Chad are now facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Lori's children "JJ" and Tylee.

Chad is also facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of his former wife, Tammy. He and Lori face one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Tammy's death.

Tammy was previously believed to have died of natural causes.

Additionally, Lori is facing a charge of grand theft and Chad is facing two charges of insurance fraud.

Chad Daybell is married to Lori Vallow, the mother of JJ and Tylee. She was arrested in Hawaii in connection with her children's disappearance on Feb. 20, 2020 and was extradited back to Idaho.

JJ and Tylee went missing in September of 2019, shortly after Daybell and Vallow married. Daybell's former wife, Tammy, died of what was originally believed to be natural causes shortly before Daybell and Vallow married. Vallow's former husband also died under suspicious circumstances in 2019.

Officials found the buried bodies of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan on Idaho property owned by Chad Daybell in June of 2020.

For the full release on the additional charges announced Tuesday, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.