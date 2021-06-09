Lori Daybell committed to state mental health facility by judge

Lori Daybell has been committed to a state mental health facility, according to court documents.

In the court paperwork filed Tuesday, an Idaho judge committed Daybell to undergo treatment to restore her mental competency.

Daybell is facing first-degree murder charges for the deaths of her two children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

JJ and Tylee were reported missing in Idaho in the fall of 2019, shortly after Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow, who now goes by Lori Daybell. The children were reported missing by JJ's grandparents.

While authorities searched for the children, the Daybells traveled to Hawaii. Lori was arrested there in February 2020 and charged with the desertion of her children.

In June 2020, police executed a search warrant at Chad Daybell's home, where they discovered the remains of JJ and Tylee buried on the property. The Daybells were arrested and charged with destruction of evidence.

It wasn't until last month that the Daybells were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of the children.

Last month, an Idaho judge put a pause on Lori's criminal case after a mental evaluation was conducted.

In the court order, the court found Lori lacked “fitness to proceed” but is “not dangerously mentally ill.”

The court says she’ll be in the facility for no more than 90 days.

On Wednesday, Chad pleaded not guilty to murder charges in connection with the children's deaths.

Also last month, the Chandler Police Department submitted charges against Lori in the death of her former husband Charles Vallow. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says it is reviewing the charges for conspiracy to commit murder and has not yet made a decision.