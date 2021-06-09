Watch
Daybell pleads not guilty to murder charges, Vallow Daybell to be sent to mental health facility

Associated Press
Chad Daybell Lori Vallow Daybell
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 13:28:11-04

Chad Daybell, the man whose missing adoptive children were found dead on his property last year, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in connection with their death.

Daybell pleaded not guilty to the murder of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan during a court appearance in Fremont County, Idaho on Wednesday.

Daybell also pleaded not guilty to several other charges, including insurance fraud. The judge in the case said a scheduling conference for the upcoming trial would take place in two weeks.

If convicted, Daybell could face the death penalty or life in prison.

Earlier on Wednesday, a judge ordered Daybell's wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, be sent to a health and welfare facility for up to 90 days to restore her competency to stand trial. That ruling comes about a week after a psychologist ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell was unfit to stand trial.

Daybell also faces murder charges in connection with JJ and Tylee's death.

JJ and Tylee were reported missing in Idaho in the fall of 2019, shortly after Daybell married Lori Vallow Daybell. The children were reported missing by JJ's grandparents.

While authorities searched for the children, the Daybells traveled to Hawaii. Vallow Daybell was arrested there in February 2020 and charged with the desertion of her children.

In June 2020, police executed a search warrant at Daybell's home, where they discovered the remains of JJ and Tylee buried on the property. Daybell was arrested and charged with destruction of evidence.

It wasn't until last month that the Daybells were charged with murder in connection with the deaths of their children.

