Lori Vallow's competency restored, court dates to proceed

A judge has ruled Lori Vallow is competent and court proceedings may move forward in her murder case.

The order Monday from the Seventh Judicial District Court in Idaho stated the competency of Vallow Daybell has been restored nearly 10 months after she was found unfit to stand trial and committed to a mental health facility.

She is being transferred from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and released to the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office while she awaits her day in court.

She will be arraigned on Tuesday, April 19.

In June 2021, an Idaho judge committed Vallow to undergo treatment to restore her mental competency.

Daybell is facing first-degree murder charges for the deaths of her two children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

