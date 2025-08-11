How much space does $1,500 in monthly rent get you? ABC15 map shows AZ city rent prices

PHOENIX — Rent costs are high for many... But your money may be able to get you more space, depending on where you look.

Across the United States, a monthly rental check of $1,500 will range you anywhere from approximately 200 to 1,300 square feet.

Apartment listing site RentCafe analyzed data from 200 cities and found that a $1,500 rental check will go the furthest in Wichita, Kansas, at 1,329 square feet.

On the other end of the list was Manhattan, getting you only a little more than the size of a parking space at 216 square feet.

We analyzed Zillow's June 2025 rent data across Arizona cities, looking to see what the overall average rent amount is.

Click on each circle in the interactive map below to see the average rent prices.

