Housing laws to pay attention to as the New Year approaches

PHOENIX — Housing has consistently been among the top issues for Valley residents and multiple state laws are kicking in that aim at this issue.

Goodbye, state rental tax:

If you’re an Arizona renter, you shouldn’t be charged tax on rent or late fees starting January 1.

The new law, eliminating state rental tax, could save people anywhere from 1.5 to three percent, depending on where you live in the valley.

“I definitely do think it helps us for sure, the little bit can help, a long way,” renter Jaden Person said. “Our landlord told us about it right when we were entering into a new lease because we just got into a new one.”

On the flip side, cities and towns that oppose this, say they will lose tax money that’s used for many different services.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“So, they give you a tax cut by cutting our budget and ask us to do more,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. “We are nimble and we're trying to be creative, but they've certainly made it more difficult for us.”

ABC15 has expert analysis on how this new law may play out.

Hello, casitas:

A state law levels the playing field for Accessory Dwelling Units across the state.

While many cities, like Phoenix and Mesa, already have casita allowances, the state law makes this a widespread right for homeowners in Arizona cities of at least 75,000 people or more.

Those municipalities have until New Year’s Day to create their local casita ordinances, otherwise, they will be allowed on all residential lots without limits.

Bob Hunter built a casita in his backyard in Mesa. He hopes that more casitas mean more people in better living situations.

“It’s a major accomplishment for me and my wife because we’re owner build and it’s a lot of work,” Hunter said. “I really hope that it helps us take the pressure off the housing crisis. We need places for people to live, that is the reality.”

ABC15 has what you need to know if you want to build a casita.

Commercial conversions:

From an office space to a home, a new law requires cities to let old or unused office buildings and commercial space be turned into housing.

Cities have until January 1 to establish standards for the commercial conversions, of up to 10% of the total existing buildings.

Scottsdale passed an ordinance in November that lawmakers say doesn’t align with the law.