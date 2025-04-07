Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to visit Arizona on Tuesday

PHOENIX — U.S. Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is headed to Arizona this week as part of a “Make America Healthy Again” tour.

On Tuesday afternoon, Secretary Kennedy, Senate Majority Leader Janae Shamp, and House Representative Leo Biasiucci will host a press conference in Phoenix regarding state legislation, including HB 2164 and HB 2165.

HB 2164 received unanimous support in the House and bans ultra-processed foods containing harmful additives from being served in public school meals.

HB 2165 received Republican support in the House and bans food stamp recipients from being able to purchase soda with their benefits.

Officials say House Representative Myron Tsosie, Maricopa County School Superintendent Shelli Boggs, and Arizona functional medicine specialist Dr. Julie Hinman will also be speaking at the event.

Sec. Kennedy’s appearance in Arizona is part of a multi-state tour of the southwest region, when he will also be visiting Utah and New Mexico.

HHS says Kennedy will be visiting a school, health care centers participating in fireside chats regarding tribal health and community care, wellness programs and more.