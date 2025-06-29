Cooling centers offer refuge and employment opportunities during extreme heat

PHOENIX — Amid dangerous heat across Maricopa County, more than 240 cooling centers are providing critical relief for those experiencing homelessness while also creating employment opportunities.

At the First Church UCC cooling center in Phoenix, Brian Haugen helps track everyone who comes in seeking refuge from the scorching temperatures.

"Practically all of them come in with heat risk, sweating, really tired, showing the symptoms of being overheated," Haugen said.

Haugen knows firsthand the challenges many visitors face. After falling on hard times and unable to make rent, he now lives in a shelter while working at the cooling center.

"I work Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. My check is growing more and more, that's a relief," Haugen said.

This opportunity allows him to assist others while rebuilding his own life.

"I have a lot of faith in myself, and I'll definitely pull through," Haugen said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Arene Rushdan, who helps manage multiple cooling centers throughout the Valley, was connected with Haugen through a local nonprofit. She finds special meaning in how these centers serve the people who need them, and give work to many others like Haugen.

"That's what the whole thing is about, seeing people do better, and to see it in action, it really warms my heart," Rushdan said.

Haugen hopes to leverage this job experience to secure full-time employment after summer ends.

You can find all of the cooling centers across Maricopa County on the 2025 Heat Relief Network map. If you’d like to help people in need this summer, ABC15 is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul for a water drive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.