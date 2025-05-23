We need water! Help Valley families this summer with our Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona and Arizona 61 are taking action to help the community during Arizona’s hot summer months. St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) gives out more than 30,000 bottles of water per week to people in need.

ABC15 Arizona and Arizona 61, in partnership with SVdP, Bashas’ and Food City, are hosting a summer water drive to help the less fortunate and encourage our community to donate.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

Dates:

Sunday, June 1 – Monday, June 30

How to donate:

· All Bashas’ and Food City locations throughout the state of Arizona will be accepting monetary donations at the register June 1-30 and water donations on Wednesday, June 18, and Thursday, June 26.

· All four Metro Phoenix St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores will be accepting water donations. Store hours and addresses are listed at abc15.com/water. · Give online at abc15.com/water.

ABC15 and Arizona 61 will host a phone bank on Wednesday, June 18, to give viewers an additional way to help our community. SVdP volunteers will be accepting donations during ABC15 newscasts throughout the day and the message of need will be on all ABC15 digital platforms.

Take a look at the map below for the location nearest you to help support the ABC15 summer water drive.

“Every summer in Arizona, the heat is relentless and so is the need,” said Shannon Clancy, SVdP’s Rob & Melani Walton Endowed CEO. “While water is essential to survival, the ABC15 Water Drive is also about dignity, hope, and the resources that help people find their way out of crisis. This year, we anticipate even more requests for emergency shelter, homelessness prevention, and support for families barely staying afloat. That’s why this drive matters so much. When you give through Bashas’, Food City, or online, you’re not just offering water, you’re offering a lifeline. Together, we can make this a summer of compassion and community.”

“Bashas’ Family of Stores continues to collaborate with St. Vincent de Paul to ensure that everyone has access to drinking water, especially during the intense Arizona summer heat. This partnership is essential for making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” said Steve Mayer, president of Bashas’ Family of Stores. “Our store registers are collecting monetary donations to support this year’s water relief efforts. One hundred percent of all monetary donations collected at Bashas’ and Food City stores statewide go directly to assist the families served by St. Vincent de Paul.”

