Golden Valley human remains found in 2021 identified as missing man

Cause of death was not able to be determined
Christopher Canning
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:02 AM, Aug 03, 2023
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ — Human remains found in Mohave County in 2021 have been identified thanks to advanced forensic testing.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said just days ago, Othram Inc. was able to identify the remains as 60-year-old Christopher Canning of Golden Valley.

Canning had been reported missing by a family member in May 2021, months before his body was found in a remote desert area of Golden Valley in October of that year.

Due to the condition of the remains, his cause of death was not able to be determined, but officials do not suspect foul play.

Multiple other sets of human remains found in Mohave County in the past several years have been recently identified.

Some of those cases include a man reported missing in 2019, a decades-old murder victim finally identified, and a case that officials are still looking for more information on.

