Mohave County human remains identified as Arizona man reported missing in 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found last year have been linked to a 30-year-old man who was reported missing in 2019.

Jordan Victor Carvalho of Golden Valley was reported missing by a family member in September 2019 after he had not been heard from in several weeks.

A citizen located human remains three years later in a wash near Ligurta Road in Golden Valley, and due to the state of the remains, officials were unable to identify the person.

Othram Inc. used advanced DNA testing and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to positively identify the remains as that of Carvalho last week.

An official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information about Carvalho’s disappearance or death is asked to call MCSO at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and reference DR#19-037765.